The One Up XP Show - Episode 80: Fortnite, Nintendo Direct Showcase

This week we take you into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2! Brayden and I try and bring home a Vic Roy!

We also take you into the Nintendo Direct showcase to check out all of the upcoming releases for Nintendo!

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael’s Info - Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

Catch everything that is The One Up XP Show right here on the 9&10 News Website or YouTube Channel!

The video podcasts can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and the 9&10 News YouTube Channel! New episodes every Wednesday and Friday!

The One Up XP Show 30 minute episodes can be found here, all episodes! We will have a new episode every Monday!