‘Powerful economic development’ coming to more Michigan Communities

Legislation to power economic development was signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday. The legislation will expand the number of communities across Michigan that can establish land bank fast track authorities. The expansion includes any city or township with a population greater than 50,000 if that city or township in not located in a county that already has a county authority. Under current law, only counties and the city of Detroit can create these authorities.

The ability to establish land bank fast track authorities will help communities revitalize vacant, unused, abandoned, or blighted lands and structures, build affordable housing, make downtowns and neighborhoods more livable and attractive, and grow local economies.

“Revitalizing places to make Michigan communities more attractive places to live, work, and invest is a key part of our strategy to help more individuals, families, and businesses make it in Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “This legislation will widen access to the powerful economic development tools land bank fast track authorities provide. Whether it’s renovating the old bank or theatre on main street, or turning abandoned lands into places of opportunity, Michigan communities are on the move, open for business, and showing the world how much we have to offer. Let’s keep working together to grow our economy and build a Michigan where anyone can envision a bright future for themselves.”

The signing of the bill is part of the effort to continue the state’s successful economic development strategy.