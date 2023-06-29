Onekama Marine celebrating 60 years, third generation surprised by success

It’s boating season in Northern Michigan.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Census Bureau, Michigan ranks in the top ten in recreational boats per capita.

Onekama Marine has helped many people get out on the water over the last several decades, celebrating their 60th anniversary.

“There’s no reason it should have succeeded other than both of them just putting in tons of hours and hard work and having a vision for it,” said Matt Mrozinski, President of Onekama Marine.

Walter and James Morzinski started Onekama Marine back in 1963.

“They came here to Onekama on Portage Lake and bought one little service building and one dock.” Said Morzinski. “Now we have three marinas here on Portage Lake. We’ve got a marina in Manistee on the river and a sales office up in Bay Harbor,” explained Mrozinski.

The family-owned business is in its third generation of ownership with Matt Mrozinski.

“My dad had a saying of never give up, and his other one was whatever it takes,” said Mrozinski. “I think that is true with virtually everything in life. You’ll get dealt bad hands here and there and have to persevere through.”

Many of the employees have been part of the team for decades. Ted Bromley started 41 years ago as a dock hand. He’s now the general manager.

“When I first started, I would say 30 to 40% were wooden boats at the time, and they would take forever to launch because wooden boats had to soak up in the spring,” explained Ted Bromley, General Manager of Onekama Marine. “We had run the garden hoses to all these wooden boats and let the bottoms soak up so we could put them in the water.”

“We realized that our employees are the most important part of the business. It’s not the boats that make things go. It’s the people that make things go,” added Mrozinski.

Sixty years later, Onekama Marine plans to expand in the business realm.