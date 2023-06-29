Learning more about A Kid Again with Shawna Roskoski

A Kid Again Michigan Chapter is a non-profit that looks to bring hope, happiness and healing to families that have children dealing with life threatening conditions.

A Kid Again sends these kids and their families on adventures throughout the year to amazing places in Michigan! Michigan’s Adventure, Traverse City Pit Spitters Games, Children’s Museum in Grand Rapids, Pistons games and the Henry Ford Museum just to name a few. A Kid Again will also be sending some families to the air show practice tomorrow in Traverse City!

A child and their family stay with A Kid Again through the age of 20 years old and can enjoy all these adventures year after year. Many kids and their families sacrifice so much for doctor appointments, hospital stays and just checkups on a daily basis. This organization allows for families to forget that for a day and to let the kids be kids again!

The Michigan Chapter now has more than 1,300 kids enrolled! If your child or if you know families that would be interested in A Kid Again you can find more information here.

And check out the interview we did with the Program Coordinator Shawna Roskoski for more insider information for what they do, how they do it and what the kid again adventure is all about.