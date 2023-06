King Orchards is Northern Michigan’s you-pick destination!

The full service orchard has a growing variety of fresh fruit from strawberries, to cherries, and even apples in the fall.

Not only can you pick fresh fruit, but the orchard offers frozen fruit year round with different frozen pies and bakery items.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at King Orchards full of cherry galore.

Keep Calm and Cherry On at King Orchards-6:45

