Johnny Bench, legendary Reds catcher “Gets Real” about skin cancer

Former Cincinnati Reds Catcher and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench has led a legendary life, breaking records in front of packed stadiums of adoring fans. But while playing ball in the hot sun over the years, Johnny developed Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer, an increasingly common affliction for many Americans.

To help inform others on what we can do to protect themselves, Johnny Bench has joined forces with certified dermatologist Dr. Maritza Perez on the “Lets Get Real About Cancer” project which hopes to spread awareness and help those who may be suffering from Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer.

Lets Get Real About Skin Cancer (Bernardofoto)

As Johnny puts it he is “Taking a “Ready Stance” on How to “Catch” Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Before It Advances” you can find more information and resources at the Let’s Get Real About Skin Cancer website.