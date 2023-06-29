Interlochen Center for the Arts presents: Julius Caesar

Looking for something fun to do? Head on over to the Upton-Morely Pavilion at Interlochen Center for the Arts for the production of Julius Caesar.

The production features faculty from Interlochen along with alumni, Sydney James Carhourt and James Ginty who have since become professional actors. You can check out the show on June 30, July 1, and July 7-8.

Get tickets here.

Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher sat down with James Ginty, best known for his role in the film, K-19: The Widowmaker to learn more.



