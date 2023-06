The West Shore Art Fair is returning to Ludington from July 1-2.

The 55th annual fair will feature 90 jury-selected fine artists across a variety of media, including: clay, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, wood and more. Art fair hours are Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Andrew Skinner, one of the fair’s organizers, is here to tell us more.