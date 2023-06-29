Ebels General Store celebrating 103 years in business

It’s been 103 years, but Ebels General Store is still going strong. And they’re celebrating their birthday in style this weekend.

Since 1920, the Ebels family has made their store in Falmouth a destination for visitors all over the state. And just two years ago, they opened a second location in Reed City.

The grilling headquarters is known for their bacon, brats and hotdogs made right on site at Little Town Jerky.

“It’s just a good event giving love back to the community that gives it to us all year long and we just think it’s a chance to give back, have a picnic as a big group, as our community,” Mark Ebels, the owner of Ebels General Store, said.

Ebels will be hosing anniversary picnics this Saturday in Reed City and again on Saturday, July 8 in Falmouth.

You can check out more details here.