Competitors go for gold at the Cabbage Shed’s 3rd annual eating competition

9and10news Site Staff
06/29/2023 11:10 AM EDT

You might think of hotdog eating contests when you think of summer, but Northern Michigan offers something a little more unique.

The Cabbage Shed in Elberta is holding their third annual cabbage eating competition this weekend. It’s happening Sunday, July 2 at 3 p.m. There will be a children’s competition, with first place taking home $50 and second place getting $25, and a men’s and women’s competition with a $150 first place and $50 second place prize.

But as Beth and Tony Toethler from the Cabbage Shed tell us, it’s really about bragging rights and a shot at the champion belt.

The children’s event is open to anyone. You can find out more about the competition and their summer music series here.

