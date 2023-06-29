Cadillac firework ordinances announced; fire marshal warns people to be mindful

With the big Fourth of July holiday right around the corner, Cadillac Fire Marshal Anthony Wolff is reminding folks to be mindful when lighting off fireworks.

Despite the recent rain, areas throughout Northern Michigan are relatively dry, so Wolff is telling people to be extra cautious.

“Locally we have had incidents involving fireworks because of not adhering to the basic safety measures,” Wolff said.

The co-owner of Pro Fireworks, Bill Barnes, said they’ve seen a lot more customers since the pandemic and predicted a lot of people will be celebrating this year.

“Right now is when everyone comes in to buy fireworks, so our stores are busy. We’re open nine to midnight and we’ll be busy for that whole period,” Barnes said.

Consumer fireworks like mortars and roman candles can be used in the City of Cadillac from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 through July 5. There is no regulations on low impact fireworks like sparklers.

“Sky lanterns, it’s kind of like a rubber brick that burns, stay away from those please, especially in these dry conditions. Pay attention to what the State is saying,” Wolff explained.

Wolff says if you are lighting off fireworks to do so on solid ground with no loose soil to keep the firework pointed up away from any houses or trees. He says if you have a dud firework to let it sit for at least 15 minutes before approaching and putting in a bucket of water.

“Have an adult supervising any discharge of fireworks, and that person, that designated shooter, we cannot emphasize enough the importance of sobriety,” Wolff said. “Everybody wants to have fun around the holidays, it’s great, but not with fireworks in play.”

Consumer fireworks cannot be used on any City of Cadillac property. Wolff says he understand people want to celebrate but wants to make sure people do it safely.

“Here at Cadillac Fire we really love this time of year, we wish everyone a very happy Fourth and a very safe Fourth,” Wolff said.