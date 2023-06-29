‘Boatnerds’ gather for freighters and frankfurters at the Soo Locks

Boat watchers gathered for the annual Boatnerd picnic at Sherman Park near the Soo Locks, a day before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ annual Engineer’s Day.

Around 75 people attended the event, some coming from as far away as Utah. Great Lakes freighter enthusiasts bonded over hot dogs, brats and burgers.

“It’s all about the people we meet. The boats are great but the people...is the core reason why we are here. Plus the free food. That is what this weekend is all about, boats. Boats and people,” said Roger LeLievre, author of the Know Your Ships annual field guide.

The Boatnerds will attend Engineers Day on Friday before heading out for a boat-chasing cruise on a tour boat.