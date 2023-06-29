2 missing Chippewa Co. kids found after leaving their house in the early morning

A 7-year-old and her 3-year-old sibling took off from their house in pajamas Wednesday morning in Chippewa County.

The parents called 911 just after 9 a.m. to report that their two children were not inside the house in Kinross Township and that they were last known to be in the house around 5:30 a.m.

Chippewa County Sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State Police and Kinross Township police searched the area around Hope Lane where the children live.

Advertisement

They were found a couple of blocks away by an eastern U.P. transportation bus driver around 9:45 a.m.

Deputies say the 7-year-old pushed a window screen out and escaped with her brother.

“Kids will be kids. You can have the safest house in the world, they will find a way to get out if they want to. Just keep an eye on them. At that age, it’s just, you just turn your back for two seconds and they can be down the road,” Sgt. Justin Fruchey from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department said.

The sheriff’s office also says a K9 unit was on the way to help with the search before the kids were found.