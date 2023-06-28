Traverse City family still searching for answers 10 years after Kellyann Boyce-Hulbert’s death

A decade has passed, and a Traverse City family who lost their loved one to a hit and run still has no answers.

Kellyann Boyce-Hulbert was hit on July 5, 2013 around 2 a.m. when she was riding her bike home from work, and the person responsible for hitting her is still out there.

Traverse City Police said they have continued to work the case, but don’t have a person of interest. They also said they have gotten more than 1,000 tips over the past 10 years, but so far none of them have lead to an arrest. Investigators believe Kellyann was hit by a truck or SUV at the intersection of Railroad and Washington Streets.

Advertisement

Kellyann’s family is still battling with the news that their daughter, sister and wife was killed with no one coming forward.

“The information is important for some closure, most importantly for the family and the officers that were involved in this particular incident have all taken it personably on what needs to be done,” Captain Keith Gillis with the TCPD said.

Kellyann’s family is asking the community to coninute sharing her story in hopes that someone will remember something.

The FBI has a $25,000 reward for anyone who has information leading to a conviction.



