Republicans frustrated with rushed budget finish

Eighty-two billion dollars. That’s the final state budget total that the Michigan legislature will be voting on Wednesday.

The record breaking price tag was unveiled Wednesday afternoon with the expectation of a final vote in the evening. That means the state will make their self imposed deadline of July 1.

The entire budget process began four months ago when Governor Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her budget proposal, then the House and Senate each came up with their own. The past few months have been spent negotiating and combining the plans into a final proposal. That proposal was unveiled at a conference committee.

A conference committee is when everyone gets to see what exactly is in there, and what the money is being spent on.

The conference committee was first scheduled for 2:15 Wednesday morning but the proposal was not ready and bumped to 8:30 AM. It wasn’t ready by then so leaders bumped it to noon. Again the committee was delayed until finally held at 3 PM.

That is causing an issue because the Democrats wanted the budget done by the end of the day so that doesn’t leave a whole lot of time to look over the final product before they have to vote.

“They’re looking for commitments from us without us reading the budget,” said Rep. Ken Borton, Republican from Gaylord. “I’ve made it very clear. I’m not giving any commitments until I’ve had a chance to read the whole thing. I think somebody actually did the math and for us to read through all 900 pages, it would take like 12 days.”

The first state budget under full Democrat control has Republicans, including those in Northern Michigan, playing a new role to get their funding wishes in, with much less say.

“This isn’t just about saying, ‘Hey, I have this project, can I get it?’ You have to work and work and work and sort of the squeaky wheel gets the grease,” said Sen. John Damoose, Republican from Harbor Springs.

“I’m looking at some funding for restoring the fish habitat in the Au Sable and Manistee Rivers,” said Borton. “I’m hoping that makes it through. I’m looking for some funding to help with Cornwall Dam, that’s pretty important to me.”

Borton says he has staffers skimming the entire plan and flagging what they wanted to see and what they didn’t. They won’t have much time to decide but the expectation is it will pass and sent to the governor by the end of the night.

“People are going to be upset. No question about it, when they see some of the things that are in the budget.” said Damoose. “I’m upset too but we don’t get our way and the only alternative is to just say no, and then you’re really not working for your people when you do that.”