No body contact advisory issued for Brimley State Park beach

Because of elevated levels of E. coli bacteria detected in samples collected Tuesday, the Chippewa County Health Department has issued a no body contact advisory for the Brimley State Park beach.

People are advised to avoid all contact with the waters at the beach. Do not get the water in your mouth, or on cuts or scratches on your skin, officials said.

Rain, high winds and wavey conditions are known to cause elevated levels of bacteria, specifically E. coli, for 24 or more hours after these events, officials said.

The Chippewa County Health Department’s Environmental Health staff will continue to monitor the water, and additional samples are being collected Wednesday.

The Health Department will notify the public when the advisory has been lifted.



