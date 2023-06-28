MI Healthy Mind: Restoring hope and reason to live

In the last few years, suicide rates have reached what experts now recognize as epidemic levels across all age groups, but especially among children and young adults.

Why? Why the widespread loss of hope? Why the overpowering despair? Why the crippling fear about the future? Why the decision to take that one irreversible step?

And why haven’t we been able to stop this?

This week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind features a family who had experienced it first-hand and struggled to find the answers to those exact questions.

Watch them restore hope and find a reason to carry on in this week’s episode.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.