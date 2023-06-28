Meals on Mission: Bake Tomato Dolma with Goat Cheese

Use up that fresh Michigan Produce with Chef Clements’ recipe!

Ingredients:

Tomato

Whole Wheat Couscous

Tomato Al Forno

Goat Cheese

Olive Oil

Directions:

Cut top off of tomato and trim bottom so it sits flat. Through the top of the tomato, scoop out the inside so it can be stuffed with your ingredients.

To make the stuffing for the tomato, mix together the couscous, the tomato al forno and the goat cheese in bowl. You can add olive oil to help bind the mix together.

After the mixture is done, stuff the tomato fully. Add more goat cheese on top.

Place the stuffed tomato in a 350° oven until cheese it melted (~15 minutes). To use the whole tomato, you can bake the top next to the stuffed tomato to use as a lid to the dish.

For this dish, you can make a base salad to serve it with. Chef Clements places arugula in a bowl and dresses it with a lemon vinaigrette. Enjoy!



