Leelanau Co. man gets 16-30 years in prison for drug offenses

Ricardo Roman Jr.

The Traverse Narcotics Team announced Wednesday that a man they arrested last year in a drug-related case has been sentenced.

In January 2022, detectives from TNT, in cooperation with deputies from the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, began investigating an address on Cherry Bend Road for suspected drug use and trafficking.

In December 2022, the suspect, Ricardo Roman Jr., 47, was arrested for an outstanding warrant while a search warrant was executed at the home, officials said.

During the search, 79 grams of cocaine was located, as well as crystal methamphetamine, officials said.

On June 27, Roman pled guilty to charges of controlled substance - delivery/manufacture 50-499 grams, conducting criminal enterprise, and habitual second offender. He was sentenced in the 13th Circuit Court in Leelanau County to 200-360 months (about 16-30 years) and costs and fines.

Four others were charged in connection with the case, officials said.

TNT was assisted by LCSO, MSP Houghton Lake Post K9 Team and members of the MSP Seventh District ES Team.