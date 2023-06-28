Harbor Springs is officially kicking off the summer season at the Historical Society’s Blessing of the Fleet.

Fleet Week officially kicks off on Thursday, marking their 11th annual event and letting traditions live on.

The Harbor Springs community will be celebrating their long waterfront history.

At Fleet Week, any one can join in the many maritime activities and events offered with a free community boat parade featuring all types and sizes of vessels.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are in Harbor Springs getting a sneak peek of what else will be offered during the celebration.

Kicking off the 11th annual Fleet Week in Harbor Springs-6:45