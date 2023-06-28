Idlewild woman dies of injuries from two-car crash, deputies say

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says a woman involved in a two-car crash has died from her injuries.

Deputies say the crash happened last Friday at the intersection of Custer and Hawley Road in Eden Township.

They say a Ford Edge driven by a woman from Chase ran a stop sign and hit a GMC pickup truck. She and her passenger, 78-year-old Susan McKinney from Idlewild, were both injured. The other driver was not.

Deputies were notified on Tuesday that McKinney had died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.