How To: Start your day by making a healthy, delicious breakfast bowl

For our June segment with Table Health Dietitian Carol Bell, we explore the versatile “Breakfast Bowl”.

Using a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables, you cannot go wrong with your creation as long as you are mindful of your choices. You want to avoid as much excess sugar as possible. For a breakfast that will pack a protein punch maybe add some chia seeds, peanut butter or yogurt. Make it your own but remember, what goes into the bowl, makes the meal.

For more information and the full recipes seen on The Four visit the Table Health website.