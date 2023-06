We have confirmed that a woman and her dog were killed after being hit by a car in Houghton Lake this past weekend.

The Denton Township police chief says it happened Saturday night on County Road 100 near Luce Drive.

Police say Sheryl Wojcik tried to run across the road with her dog. A truck driven by Robert Smith swerved to avoid them, but ended up hitting Wojcik.

Smith was arrested for driving on a revoked license causing death. A passenger his vehicle was arrested on unrelated charges.