Distracted driving law takes effect Friday

Distracted driving has become more of a common occurrence as it’s become harder and harder for some people to put their phones down.

Starting Friday, a new law will put some teeth into current laws, putting the brakes on distracted driving even more.

Public information officer Lieutenant Derrick Carroll with Michigan State Police said that it’s an all-too-common problem.

“You’re driving down the road and all of a sudden, the cars coming right at you crossing the center line. and you look and they’re distracted,” said Carroll.

Carroll said Michigan State Police hope the new law will help reduce traffic crashes and deaths-and make it easier for them to spot distracted drivers.

“We’re going to have people that have their phones in their hand. They’ll be up looking at it. You can use your phone for GPS, which would be mounted on your vehicle somewhere, or you can use it as a phone for hands free.

Carroll said you should be paying attention to the road.

“I think that’s so important that people use their visual senses when they’re out driving and not rely on devices. If you want to know what’s going around on around you look outside the windshield,” said Carroll.

Carroll also adds that there are road conditions GPS miss, like children running into the road or a huge pothole ahead.

“Believe it or not, we still get people that will drive into a lake because their GPS tells them to, and they’re just solely relying on their electronics or their maps haven’t been updated,” said Carroll.

Carroll said the new law will bolster the distracted driving law of no texting and driving, already on the books.

“It didn’t say anything about watching videos or talking on the phone. So, you could actually be having YouTube, you know, up here looking at things. And there was really nothing to say. You could do it. Now, it’s specifically mentioned in the law. There’s no video watching, no texting,” said Carroll.

Carroll said there are exceptions to the new rule.

“If you see an emergency or you have an emergency, someone’s having a heart attack in the vehicle. You get to call 911. You see a crash; you can use it for 911 emergencies,” he said.

Carroll said the best way to abide by the new law.

“Don’t have the phone in your hand and you won’t be pulled over,” said Carroll.