Community Connections offers a helping hand to those in need

The “Community Connections” program administered by the Health Department of Northwest Michigan offers a wide range of services to those in need of basic services throughout our community. From helping individuals to pay their rent, to finding ways to put food on the table, the organization is here to offer their support.

If you or a loved one is in need of assistance or support please do not hesitate to contact the organization in your area by clicking on this link which will redirect you to the Community Connections website.

If you would like more information on the services provided or on the program in general visit the Community Connections page on the Health Department of Northwest Michigan website.