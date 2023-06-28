78 year old dies of injuries from crash, Police say

We know the name of the driver who died in last Friday’s fatal crash in Eden Township

Mason County Sheriff’s office says it happened last Friday when a Ford Edge driven by 78 year old Susan McKinney from Idlewild – didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Custer and Hawley Rd. in Eden Township.

The Ford Edge drove into the path of a GMC pick-up truck.

The GMC pick-up truck hit the Edge in the passenger door.

Both McKinney and her driver were taken to Corewell Hospital with injuries.

McKinney died yesterday of her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.