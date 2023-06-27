U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrive for Traverse City Airshow

With the Cherry Festival less than a week away, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have made their return to Northern Michigan.

It’s been years since the Thunderbirds made the trip up for the Traverse City Airshow, and on Monday pilots were given a royal welcome as they prepare to kick off the National Cherry Festival.

“This year we have a great lineup, highlighted of course by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds,” said Traverse City Airshow Director Matt Haase.

Along with the Thunderbirds, the U.S. Navy will be bringing out some of their F-18s, and the Coast Guard will do a search and rescue demonstration.

Haase says practice runs start on Thursday, with the Open Ramp Event on Friday. He says they’re expecting a big turnout at Open Ramp and the Airshow.

One of the Thunderbird pilots, Cpt. Zachary Taylor, says it’s his first time in Northern Michigan and says he’s honored to perform during the Cherry Festival.

“The Thunderbirds are really excited to be here. It’s been a few year since we’ve been in Traverse City. We know a lot about the airshow, a lot about the community and the local area and we’re excited to be here,” Taylor said.

