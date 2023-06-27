Students collaborate on an exhibit for visible/invisible disabilities

A collaboration of students from the Northwest Education Services Career Tech, Transition Campus programs Life Skills Center, and Adult Community Experience (ACE) create a disability awareness exhibit at the Traverse Area District Library.

Titled Visible/Invisible Disability, this is a photovoice exhibit that incorporates photography and storytelling to build awareness and create change on a specific issue, specifically those with a visible or invisible disability.

The students from North Ed collaborated on what disabilities, visible and invisible means to them and communicated it through photography. This project gave students the opportunity to work with peers that they wouldn’t usually get the opportunity to do so.

Advertisement

While the effort of this exhibit is to educate those who visit, this project also taught the students involved life lessons that they will carry with them for the rest of their life. You can see the exhibit through June 30 at the Traverse Area District Library in the McGuire Community Room.

Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher talked with two students involved, Maya Summerfield and Tyler Peer to learn more about their experiences and the impact of this exhibit.



