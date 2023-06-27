Sault Ste. Marie man charged with kidnapping and attempted murder

Jason Mcrorie

A Sault Ste. Marie man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Troopers say Jason Mcrorie took a gun to a place he knew she would be, kidnapped her and assaulted her.

They say the victim was able to contact family after the incident, and they called 911. Troopers found Mcrorie in a car, pulled it over and arrested him.

He’s charged with assault with intent to murder, criminal sexual conduct first-degree, kidnapping, home invasion first-degree, assault to do great bodily harm by strangulation, and several weapons offenses. His bail was set at one million dollars.