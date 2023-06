Cardinal Creations in Lake City started out in 2015 as a quilt shop that offered long-arm quilting.

The store soon became a full line quilt store, offering the brightest and high quality fabrics.

Classes are offered at the quilt shop that include sewing, quilting, or doing machine-embroidery.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at the shop learning all about quilting.

Quilt Until You Wilt at Cardinal Creations-6:45

