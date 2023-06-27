National Cherry Festival setting up for Saturday kick-off in Traverse City

That National Cherry Festival is upon us, in fact it starts this weekend.

The set up, however, has already started at the Open Space in Traverse City. Dozens of volunteers and vendors are out to help get ready for the festivities. They’ll be working until Friday evening.

“There’s 150 events over the eight days. Ninety percent are free to the public, so we hope you find something to enjoy. Of course, our parade route has changed this year. We are going up Oak Street instead of Union, so I would advise people to take a look at our parade route. And for those looking to still volunteer, we do have those opportunities available,” NCF Executive Director Kat Paye said.

The Cherry Festival kicks off Saturday, and you can click here for a full list of events.