Mason Co. man wins more than $350,000 in Michigan Lottery

Mason County winning ticket

A Mason County man found out he had won $353,667 over his morning cup of coffee.

The 70-year-old anonymous player matched his Fantasy 5 numbers in the June 13 drawing. He bought his ticket at the Meijer in Ludington.

“I play Fantasy 5 a lot, and I always check the winning numbers in the morning while I’m drinking coffee,” said the player. “When I saw I had matched all five numbers, I did a triple take and kept looking at my ticket and the winning numbers. Seeing how much I won woke me up way faster than my coffee did! It was very exciting and a great feeling.”

He says with the winnings, he plans to help his family and save the rest.