Kalkaska man threatened witness in his case with a knife, state police said

Neal Paul Bruchu

Michigan State Police said Tuesday that a Kalkaska man was arrested last week for assault with a dangerous weapon.

On June 21, troopers from the MSP Houghton Lake Post investigated a report of witness intimidation and assault.

The victim told troopers that Neal Paul Bruchu, 50, of Kalkaska, came to his residence and threatened him with a knife. The victim said he was scheduled to testify against Bruchu for a probation violation in Charlevoix County.

The victim alleged Bruchu began yelling at him about testifying while holding a knife in his hand and saying he was going to kill him, troopers said. Several other people were present and got between the victim and Bruchu, and Bruchu left the residence, troopers said.

Bruchu was located and was interviewed at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, where he turned the knife in question over to deputies, troopers said.

Bruchu was arraigned in the 46th District Court in Crawford County on one count of witness retaliating against, and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

His next court appearance is on Aug. 1.




