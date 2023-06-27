Grant Me Hope: Lily

Lilliana, or Lily, is a 9th grader who stays quiet and spends time with friends watching movies and having snacks.

Lily enjoys schools because she likes to read, and hopes to one day go to college to at U of M to be a traveling nurse or therapist.

Besides her school aspirations, Lily loves to spend time with family and describes her sisters as her biggest support.

When Lily isn’t reading or hanging out with friends, she likes to be outdoors doing adventurous activities like hiking.

