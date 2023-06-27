Car crashes into buggy in Gladwin Co., Amish woman in critical condition

Deputies say an Amish woman is in critical condition after her buggy was hit by a car in Gladwin County.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to the crash in Sage Township last Friday afternoon.

They say the buggy driven by husband and wife Jonas and Katie Troyer was hit from behind by a Chevy Trailblazer. Deputies say the husband and the Chevy driver showed no signs of injury, but Katie Troyer suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Gladwin Hospital and later moved to Beaumont Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Gladwin County Amish buggy crash