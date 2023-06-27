Cadillac allergist sounds off on bad air quality

9&10 News checked in with local experts in the area to see what they’re seeing when it comes to people struggling with the air quality.

Allergist Martin Dubravec , M.D. in Cadillac said he’s gotten several calls Tuesday from patients worried about the smoke in the air.

He said people with lung disease or allergies are more at risk for problems when the air quality is poor.

Dubravec said there have been a few who have come in with asthma flare-ups or bronchitis.

For the general public, it’s ok to go outdoors, as long as you’re monitoring yourself like you would in a big city.

“Overall, we haven’t seen a significant impact with regard to this. For most of our patients, and especially patients who have no health problems, I don’t think they need to worry about it. It’s, you know, it wouldn’t be any different than if perhaps we had a track team go to suburban Detroit and have a track meet,” said Dubravec.

Symptoms of poor air quality include decreased tolerance to exercise, chest tightness, cough, shortness of breath. If those symptoms develop, take it easy, go indoors, and always check with your doctor.