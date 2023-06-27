Bad air quality impacts local farming family

We spoke to a local family whose livelihood depends on the work they do outside.

As farmers, Mary Galvanek, owner and operator of Forest and Farm, said the work never stops even with bad weather conditions, like Tuesday. Her daughter, 9-year-old Alyssa, says they got up like they did every morning, but this morning was different.

“When I first came outside, I started coughing, and I saw that it was really foggy and stuff outside, and the animals looked like it had a little harder time breathing for them, especially for, like, the babies,” said Alyssa.

Alyssa said it was shocking when she heard where it came from

“I was really surprised because, like, Canada’s up top of us and we’re below it,” explained Alyssa.

Alyssa’s 10-year-old brother, Oliver said he was also worried about the animals.

“This morning I was coughing a bit and then the goats, like they, they like two days old. It must be hard for them to, you know, go around and breathe. They’re just getting used to breathing and then this happening, it’s probably pretty bad for them,” said Oliver.

Mary said she’s not surprised her kids were so concerned for the farm animals. It comes with the territory.

“One thing that you cannot stop a farm kid from doing, and that’s checking on their animals. I don’t think that they would have been comforted without going out there and caring for their animals and seeing that firsthand,” said Mary.

Mary said they adjusted for today, taking lots of breaks and going inside often.

“On a normal day, we all wake up when the sun comes up and we go inside when the sun goes down. And that’s kind of our lifestyle. This morning we quickly did our farm chores and headed right back in,” said Mary.

Mary said they can handle one day of not being productive as long as it’s just one day.

“Farmers are already kind of having a tough time. And I worry about our elderly farmers in Northern Michigan who may have a little bit of trouble breathing as it is kind of working out in these conditions. But hopefully it’s just today and tomorrow will be a better day,” said Mary.

She said for her family. It was an unexpected break.

“And it is a little bit of a bummer. But we do spend so much time outside that getting to watch an extra movie during the summer is it’s not a punishment. It’s a reward, really,” said Mary.