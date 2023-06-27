‘Au Sable: How It Started’ - The Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon, Ep. 1

Hailed as one of the most challenging and grueling canoe races in the world, the Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon has a history with as many branches as the Northern Michigan river itself. This is the story of the river, the race and the legends that have shaped its 75-year history. Created in collaboration with the Consumers Energy Production Team, and narrated by Detroit Pistons and Michigan State Spartans announcer George Blaha - “Au Sable”, the three-part docuseries - tells the story of the river, the race and the legends that have shaped the 75-year history of the race. Look for episodes 2 and 3 of “AuSable” will debut in about the third week of July and August, respectively. Told through exclusive interviews with some of the race’s most iconic figures, “Au Sable” provides a rare glimpse into what it takes to conquer the challenge of a lifetime. From world-class champions to hometown heroes, the 120-mile race invites all challengers to test their will. Through the years, the marathon has blurred the lines between teammates and rivals, brought communities together and even helped grow family trees. “Au Sable” is about much more than a canoe race, it’s the story of how one river can reveal thousands of stories, each one unique but with the same undercurrent, figuring out how to cross the finish line.

The AuSable River Canoe Marathon - Since 1947, One of the Greatest Canoe Races on Earth! More than 50,000 fans cheer on teams competing in one of North America’s toughest & richest canoe races - 120 miles & over 50,000 paddle strokes non-stop overnight on the AuSable River from Grayling to Oscoda, Michigan.

The AuSable River Canoe Marathon is the middle leg of the Triple Crown of Canoe Racing. The Triple Crown of Canoe Racing - La Triple Couronne de Canots Long Parcours - was established in 1992 & recognizes the top performances by marathon canoe racers who compete at all three of North America’s most prestigious marathon canoe races including New York’s General Clinton Canoe Regatta and Quebec’s Classique Internationale de canots de la Mauricie.