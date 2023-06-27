Abundance of trees and other plants helping combat poor air quality

An important resource here in Northern Michigan is helping with the air quality outside.

Our abundance of trees and other plants help combat the poor air quality. The oxygen released from the plants through photosynthesis help make sure we’re still able to breathe in healthy air.

Curtis Sherwood, the manager of Skegemog Gardens in Traverse City, says that while their plants aren’t being affected that’s not the same for everyone else.

“The plants that are close to the folks that the fires are, they most likely are getting harmed by the ash, heavy smoke. They keep our air filtered you know, the more we drive cares around, the more we burn fires, the more the trees can filter,” Sherwood said.