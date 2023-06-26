Man killed falling off four-wheeler when it lands on him, Osceola Co. sheriff says

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Monday a man was killed in a four-wheeler accident on his private property.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 13000 block of 15 Mile Road in Rose Lake Township for a fatal private property accident involving a four wheeler on Saturday at 8:59 p.m.

The initial report said that a 59-year-old male from Howard City was unconscious and stuck underneath a four-wheeled off-road vehicle. The caller, the man’s wife, found him after checking on him and could not move the ORV off of him. She could not determine if he was breathing or not, she told officials.

Upon arrival of medical first responders, the man was found to be dead, they reported.

The sheriff’s office said the man and his wife were working on clearing their property and were taking turns running the ORV to grade the driveway. After not seeing or hearing him for some time, the rider’s wife went to check on him. When she did, she discovered the accident and called for help.

Officials said the rider appeared to lose control on the uneven driveway and was thrown off of the ORV. The ORV then rolled and landed on top of him. It is believed the rider died of internal injuries before his wife found him, they said.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Osceola County EMS, LeRoy-Rose Lake Fire Department and Meceola Central Dispatch.