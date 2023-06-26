Grammy Award winner, Broadway star Sydney James Harcourt began his journey at Interlochen

Sydney James Harcourt is a Detroit Native. Harcourt is a Grammy Award winner, Broadway actor, musician and professional dancer. But all began at the Interlochen Center for the Arts right here in Northern Michigan.

Sydney has been in productions on and off-Broadway, most notably in HAMILTON (original Broadway company and first replacement for Aaron Burr). He has also appeared in TV and films such as Younger, NCIS, Elementary, Disney’s Enchanted, and more.

This summer, he will be back where it all began at the Interlochen Center for The Arts to perform in William Shakespeare’s, Julius Caesar.

And if you want to watch his performance, you can get tickets here.