Former Diplomat explains Russia/Wagner showdown

Over the weekend, there was a turn of events in Russia, as a private military group began a coup against Russian President Vladimir Putin before backing down.

The Wagner Group is a private military contracted by the Russians to assist in the Ukraine war but frustrations over strategy and support had the Wagner Group marching to Moscow in an apparent coup.

“He offered his services to Putin as a way to augment the Russian army, which was doing terribly at the time,” said Jack Segal, former UN diplomat now living in Northern Michigan.

The ‘he’ he is referring to is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group. The private military has anywhere from 25,000-50,000 troops.

They had supplemented the Russian war effort and secured the border against an increasingly offensive Ukrainian attack.

“He was well received in Rostov-on-Don, which is just across the border from Ukraine and about 600 miles south of Moscow,” said Segal. “He was welcomed by the people because he had stabilized that little piece of the border.”

Unhappy with the Russian efforts and after he believed Russians hit his troops with an air attack, Prigozhin and Wagner began marching toward Moscow, appearing like a coup against Putin.

Then the attack was called off.

“He got about 150 miles away from Moscow and stopped,” said Segal. “He decided this was a bad idea, which it was.”

The details of why they stopped are unknown but as part of a deal Prigozhin was forced to leave Russia for Belarus.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen to Prigozhin, he may stay in Belarus,” said Segal. “He might go back into the fight or he might have a list of demands that were not aware of yet.”

As the drama plays out, Segal says the United States has benefitted from this ordeal.

“We have a weaker Russia, we have a stronger NATO, we have a very strong tie now with Ukraine, which we did not have,” said Segal. “So the security situation in Europe has completely transformed.”

“For the United States, there’s not going to be any boots on the ground,” said Segal.

There will be more money spent and ammunition sent, as Ukraine will certainly begin to push back on a weakened Russia.

“Everybody is paying,” said Segal. “It’s a proxy war. We’re not fighting Russia but we’re fighting Putin.”

It may be the beginning of the end but this war is a long way from over and the United States will continue to assist, with a limit.

“We do not want this to turn into an American war against Russia,” said Segal. “That would be a disaster.”