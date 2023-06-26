Cadillac Freedom Festival back after 3 year break

The Cadillac Freedom Festival is back this year and bigger than ever.

After a three year break due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the difficulties brought with it, the Cadillac Freedom Festival will be in full wing again.

The festival kicks off next week on Independence Day with a parade, and visitors can enjoy four days full of celebrating our freedom. From a car show to BBQ to a carnival to cornhole, there will be something for everyone.

And this year, organizers are touting the largest fireworks display in the festivals history, and it’s all thanks to donations.

“The community has been really, really supportive. Local businesses have stepped up. Our goal was to get to 40,000. We’re just shy of that right now, but we still have a few more coming in. In the past, we would do up to six inch shells and this year we have 12 inch shells. So double the size of explosions double the length of the show. It should be pretty good,” John Dykstra the President of the Cadillac Freedom Festival, said.

The fireworks start at dark on July 8.

For more information about the event, or if you would like to donate to help reach the goal to pay for the event, click here.



