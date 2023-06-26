A Day in the Life of a Firefighter

The Traverse City Fire Department was organized in 1876, where the sound of harness bells ringing and horses running down the brick streets to fire.

Since then, the department has expanded into two stations to fulfill their duties with the growth of the city.

Station 01 is now home to the Ladder truck, one engine, and one ambulance and Station 02 houses an engine and rescue unit.

Advertisement

The Department has grown and evolved, but the firefighter’s commitment to keep the community safe still remains just as strong, if not stronger today.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at Station 01 getting to experience a day in the life of a Traverse City firefighter.