Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle accident late last night.

It all happened at the intersection of Northland Drive and 22 Mile Rd. in Green Township.

A 28 year old male from Big Rapids rear-ended a car driven by a 34 year old female from Kentwood.

Advertisement

The male was transported to Corewell Hospital in Big Rapids for minor injuries.

The female was uninjured.