200,000 Michiganders in rural areas will gain access to high-speed internet

Over 200,000 Michiganders in unserved and underserved broadband areas will get access to high-speed internet through new infrastructure funding.

Michigan is set to receive $1.5 billion through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program. Each state’s need for funding from the BEAD program was based on the FCC’s National Broadband Map.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said this newest broadband investment “will expand economic opportunity for Michiganders and build on the over $700 million in high-speed internet federal funding we have leveraged and $249 million we invested with the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan last year.”

100,000 homes and businesses are also being upgraded to high-speed internet through ROBIN grants.

The Michigan High Speed Internet Office will be in charge of creating a 5-year plan to implement the BEAD funding. Once finished, they will outline a process for areas in need of broadband to apply for the funding.

The State plans to distribute the BEAD program funds at the end of 2024.