Portion of North I-75 shut down in Cheboygan County for MSP chase, suspect in custody

Michigan State Police say they have a man in custody, accused of car jacking and running from police.

Details are limited at this time, but here’s what we know right now.

Troopers say a person attempted to steal a car from a CPL holder earlier Sunday evening.

They were armed.

The suspect then stole a truck nearby, and was chased by troopers from the Gaylord MSP Post.

State Police say troopers performed a PIT maneuver and stopped the stolen vehicle.

A portion of north I-75 was shut down during the pursuit.

We’ll continue to bring you more details on this incident as soon as we learn them.







