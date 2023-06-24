Two people injured in boat explosion at Ludington Municipal Marina

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Ludington Fire Department were called to a possible boat explosion at the Ludington Municipal Marina.

It happened around 11:45 Friday night.

Central dispatch was told a boat had exploded on C-dock -- and there may have been people on board.

A deputy made contact with the victims -- who were near the parking lot of the marina.

Both were transported to Corwell Health Ludington Hospital -- then Grand Rapids -- for their injuries.

They are in critical but stable condition.

Preliminary investigation shows there was a fuel leak, and one of the victims attempted to disconnect the battery, when a spark caused the explosion.

Deputies say the majority of the damage was kept to that boat.