St. Ignace Car Show celebrates 47th year

Saturday was day three of the St. Ignace Car Show, with thousands of people packing State Street to check out the cool rides.

This is the 47th St. Ignace Car Show that’s loaded with car collectors and enthusiasts from just about all over, putting their prize possessions on display.

One couple from Highland Charter Township in southeast lower Michigan has participated in the car show in previous years.

Advertisement

Today, they are showing off their 1955 Oldsmobile Starfire convertible.

They say the people and city know how to put on a good show.

“the city of St. Ignace does a great job. I do not know anybody who puts together an event like this,” said Jeff Roberts. “You have raw car lovers and the city really supports those people. I know it has been a long history for them.”

The event wraps up at 10:00 Sunday morning with the awards ceremony at Little Bear Arena.