Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Mt. Pleasant

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department said Saturday that a pedestrian was killed in an accident with a vehicle.

On Saturday at 1:45 a.m., Mt. Pleasant officers responded to a vehicle-pedestrian incident in the area of West High Street and South Henry Street.

Upon arrival, officers said they found that a 31-year-old female had been killed as a result of being struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old male from Mt. Pleasant, was not injured, police said.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (989) 779-9111 or Central Dispatch at (989) 773-1000.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Mobile Medical Response, Isabella County Central Dispatch, Isabella County Medical Examiner’s office and Mt. Pleasant Fire Department.